Whoever Has The Best Employees Wins – A "How To" When Recruiting



Recruiting is an integral part of business that cannot be overlooked and can only partially be outsourced. For a business to properly grow and take the desired market share it wishes to, the right people must be put in place. So, how do firms successfully recruit the right employees to continue the desired growth? It’s not always easy when you’re a small to mid-size company that is not nationally known yet. However, if I recruited the talent I did without a fraction of the resources that my competitors had at the time, it’s possible for your firm to do the same. Here are some variables to focus on when recruiting your next employee: What’s In It For The Job Seeker? There are certain basics that all job seekers want. These include, but are not limited to: fair pay, a good benefits package, upward mobility, interesting and challenging daily tasks and, last but not least, sound management. If your firm is smaller, during the interview process you’re going to have to focus just as much on what you can do for the applicant as you are going to focus on what the applicant can do for your company. This means, among other things, discussing where the job seeker will see themselves in 1, 2 and 5 years if they successfully complete all of their required tasks. Even if you can’t compete in salary now, make it known to the job seeker that this gap in compensation should be made up over a period of time. If You’re Not Honest, Someone Else Will Be Don’t over-promise. This happens in sales a lot and over-promising things like a candidate’s compensation potential can easily lead to future turnovers or the applicant turning the job down in the first place. Dozens of firms preach that “the sky is the limit” which is fine if the “Sky” is realistic. Be honest, realistic, yet optimistic when discussing compensation and future bonuses with the employee. Otherwise, you’re doing both parties a grave disservice. Nice, Neat and Clean Offices Including New Furniture and Electronics Because I don’t have the $10,000 monthly to afford an office in the 40’s and on Madison, I purchased brand new Apple computers, give iPhones to employees who want them, and I designed the office very neatly with nice furniture. Someone once questioned me about the money I spend on electronics at the office and my response was that it was the best way to recruit the younger applicants in-house. I have been to offices that are dirty, full of cubicles housing employees wearing dirty t-shirts. We couldn’t recruit for one particular firm for this instance. You don’t have to have scooters and pool tables like Google does, but remember that this is the place that the potential employees are going to call home for the foreseeable future. If done properly décor, and demeanor in general, can be a tremendous advantage for the smaller company. Although the three above implementations may seem easy (and they are), many firms overlook them throughout the recruiting process. Unless your firm is the industry leader, you need all the help you can get in the process of out-recruiting the industry leader; these are three easy ways to begin to do just that. You can find all of Ken Sundheim’s Articles at KASWrite.com Ken is the owner of KAS Placement Executive Sales Recruitment and Marketing Headhunters Recruiters NYC, Recruiters Chicago, Sales Recruiter Vegas Related Articles: Top 3 Mistakes Start-Up Companies Make When Hiring10 Sales Tips That Ink Contracts



