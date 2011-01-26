WHOA: Chris Matthews Just Totally Lost It On A Tea Partier Over "Balloon Head" Bachmann

And I really mean lost it.



Even for Chris Matthews, who doesn’t have the most admirable record of restraint, this was a bit over-the-top.

Of course, as close watchers of the 2008 election cycle will likely recall, Matthews does not have the best record when it comes to discussing powerful women. This is no exception.

The woman in this case is Matthews nemesis MIchele Bachmann, who said a few dumb things over the weekend about the founding father’s and slavery, leading a whole slew of people to question her knowledge of American history.

What it led Matthews to do however, was to refer to Bachmann as a “balloon head” and harangue Tea Party Express co-founder Sal Russo for their decision to have her give the official Tea Party response to the State of the Union.

Why do you put someone like this forward who is a balloon head? Who knows no American history. It’s a ridiculous decision you guys have made. Do you know how little this woman knows our history?… I’m reminded what was said about Sarah Palin, she doesn’t know anything. This is worse.

SO MUCH WORSE.

Anyway, this is probably the most interesting thing that will happen tonight. Unless, of course, Matthews gets to interview Bachmann after her rebuttal. That would guarantee some tingles.





Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

