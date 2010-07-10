Whoa! YouTube Now Supports 4096p Video

YouTube has just announced that they will be able to support videos up to a 4096p resolution (also known as 4K resolution).



In other words, YouTube is drastically improving their video quality and the battle between online TV and cable just got more interesting.

From the YouTube blog:

Today at the VidCon 2010 conference, we announced support for videos shot in 4K (a reference resolution of 4096 x 3072), meaning that now we support original video resolution from 360p all the way up to 4096p. To give some perspective on the size of 4K, the ideal screen size for a 4K video is 25 feet; IMAX movies are projected through two 2k resolution projectors.

Read the rest here >



(For now, embedded videos don’t support 4K video. Double-click on the video to be re-routed to YouTube to experience 4096p!)

