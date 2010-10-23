Whoa, Vending Machine Dispenses LIVE CRABS

Sure, Japanese vending machines are awesome, but the Chinese may have just created the wackiest one yet.



A vending machine in Nanjing, China is selling live Shanghai Hairy Crabs – again, LIVE CRABS! (via Ubergizmo).

The price per crab actually varies with size and can range anywhere from $1.50 to $7.50. Watch live crabs drop in a vending machine:



JapanProbe dot com

Uploaded by pubjapaned. – See video of the biggest web video personalities.

Now Check Out The World’s Wackiest Vending Machines HERE >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.