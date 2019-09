Nasdaq futures gapped up monstrously after Intel’s earnings last night… but thanks to today’s retail sales miss they’ve now burnt off almost their entire Intel-rally. That’s all it takes?



Major indices are well in the red, now:

Luckily, there are still pockets of strength. See the stocks ready to rip thanks to Intel >

