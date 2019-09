A dog was found frozen in a block of ice in Dawson, British Columbia, the Huffington Post reports.



The dog’s owner is now being investigated for animal cruelty.

Still no ruling on the cause of death, but this totally looks like a hoax to us. How would someone even pull this off?

Photo: Huffington Post

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.