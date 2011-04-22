This Augmented Reality App Will Make Being A Librarian A Whole Lot Cooler

Photo: Bo Brinkman via Popular Science

We love our augmented reality apps, so when we saw this app, we got pretty excited.Miami University just unveiled ShelvAR, an app they’ve been working on that makes categorising books (and presumably, other media as well) incredibly easy.



Hold your phone or tablet up to a shelf of books, and despite the tiny 1/2 inch “augmented reality tags” on each book, the app recognises each book, makes it clear which ones are out of order, or if a volume is missing.

Augmented reality apps have trouble recognising small AR tags, so these small tags are pretty revolutionary.

In December, the Miami University researchers plan to give the app a real test run on the university’s library.

What excites us most about this app (which won’t be in Beta, even, until next Spring), are the possibilities beyond library management.

Imagine holding up your phone in front of a shelf of pants at a clothing store and being able to see options for colour, size, and order online for each item. AR tags are pretty obtrusive, so now they could be made smaller and more attractive for in-store experiences.

Check out a video of the app in action below.

(Via Popular Science)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

