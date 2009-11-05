Whoa, Spencer Pratt Is A Gold Guru!

You know the gold trade is getting a bit crowded when you see Tweets like this from b-list reality TV star Spencer Pratt



.

So, was Pratt really recommending people buy gold, or is just joshing? Nope. Here’s what he Tweeted back in July. Nice trade Spencer!

Of course, we shouldn’t be too surprised. Pratt is an anti-fed, Libertarian who went with his girlfriend, Heidi Montag as Palin supporters for Halloween last year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.