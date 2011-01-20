WHOA: Piers Morgan Beats Fox's Sean Hannity In 9pm Demo

Photo: Gawker

CNN may have a hit on their hands.Early ratings numbers from Nielsen for Piers Morgan‘s second CNN show with Howard Stern reveal that (as he promised) he beat competitor Sean Hannity in the ever-coveted 25-54 demo: 551,000- 506,000.



This is a six per cent rise in demo numbers from yesterday for CNN — the premiere garnered 521,000 — but a 40% drop in overall viewers down to 1.273 million from 2.1 million.

It’s also a one-day drop for Hannity who pulled in 600,000 in the demo for his interview with Sarah Palin.

Important to note, however, that Hannity maintained a significant dominance in total viewers pulling in 2.183 million.

Meanwhile, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow remained a distant third (where it looks like she staying for a while) with 1.126 million total viewers and 265,000 in the demo.

Yesterday, Piers twittered out that he’d beat Hannity once he didn’t have a Palin interview in his corner — and looks like he was right. At least for a day. Not to rain on the CNN parade, but it’s worth noting these are still early early days and Morgan has a ways to go before earning boasting rights. There’s also the question of whether people were tuning in for Piers or for Howard Stern; Morgan’s interview with (slightly less starry) Condi Rice tonight will be a good barometer of whether it’s the guest or the host that’s proved so compelling thus far.

Still, a surprisingly good start.

