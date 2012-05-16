Whoa! Obama Is Rich, But Biden Isn't

Photo: AP

Barack Obama has listed over $10 million in assets in a disclosure form, according to USA Today. A cool $1 million of that is stashed in a JP Morgan Chase Private Client Asset Management checking account, according to Yahoo News. Obama also has millions in other accounts funds and treasuries.



How did the former community activist do it? Well it’s a combination of his skill with a pen, and the unbelievable name recognition that comes from being the nation’s first black president. His books are still earning him massive royalties.

According to USA Today:

The disclosure form lists $100,000 to $1 million in royalties from Dreams From My Father, $100,000 to $1 million from Of Thee I Sing: A Letter to My Daughters, and $50,000 to $100,000 from The Audacity of Hope.

Joe Biden, isn’t really that wealthy by the standards of longtime U.S. Senators. His disclosure form lists less than $1 million in assets, but more than $1.5 million in liabilities, including a significant note on his Wilmington Delaware home.

