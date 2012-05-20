CONFIRMED: Kyle Bass's Performance Really Is That Disastrous

Photo: youtube

Earlier we wrote about why the Kyle Bass Japan trade was misguided, and we cited some unconfirmed numbers from ValueWalk, indicating that his Japan Macro Opportunities Master Fund had lost a staggering 29% in April.A reader has sent us a copy of his performance update May 3.



From the report…

JMOMF Tranche H



January 2012 -7.89%



February 2012 +6.84%



March 2012 +2.13%



April 2012 -29.32%



Year to date 2012 -28.96%



Inception to date -60.77%

