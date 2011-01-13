WHOA: Julian Assange Says His 'Insurance' Files Include Cables On Rupert Murdoch And News Corp

Julian Assange really knows how to hold the media’s attention.



Check out this tidbit from a upcoming interview with the New Statesman.

In a preview of the piece, Assange reiterates that if anything happens to him his organisation is set to release damaging insurance cables, including some about Rupert Murdoch and News Corp.

If something happens to me or to WikiLeaks, ‘insurance’ files will be released.”

The contents of these files are unknown, but, according to Assange, “[t]hey speak more of the same truth to power.” It is not just government that should be worried about the content of these files, however. “There are 504 US embassy cables on one broadcasting organisation and there are cables on Murdoch and News Corp,” says Assange.

Assange better be careful! If he keeps this sort of teasing up members of the press may angle to get him arrested just to get a look at what these insurance files contain.

