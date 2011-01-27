WHOA: Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi Phones Into Talk Show, Calls It A "Television Whorehouse"

Berlusconi and Minetti

As if every politician doesn’t dream of doing just this.Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is apparently buckling under the pressure from his latest sleaze-filled scandals…and it’s starting to show.



Or show more.

Last night he phoned in to a late night talk show — on one of the few channels reportedly not owned by him — where the host Gad Lerner was discussing Berlusconi’s latest scandal with Anglo-Italian regional councilor Nicole Minetti.

Minetti is under investigation as part of Berlusconi’s ever more complex sex probe, with prosecutors alleging that she recruited girls for parties for Berlusconi — and also allegedly gave him a topless lap dance. Wow!

An enraged Berlusconi called into the show and went off on a rant, calling the show “crude, vile, and repulsive,” and said that Minetti was “more valuable” than many of Lerner’s female guests.

It was at this point that Lerner started asking the Prime Minister to please moderate his language, and says “if you are so confident of yourself why don’t you speak to the prosecutors in the case?”

(Apparently Berlusconi has refused to see prosecutors investigating the case because he insists they have no jurisdiction over him and he has done nothing wrong.)

Things degenerated from there. Berlusconi called Lerner’s show a “television whorehouse” and Lerner fired back that Berlusconi is a buffoon.

Imagine what would happen if someone ever gave Berlusconi the number to Glenn Beck’s red phone.

Video — with English subtitles — is below.

