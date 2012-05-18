HOLY CRAP: In Germany There's Already Bidding For Facebook At $74/share!

Trading in the U.S. on Facebook won’t start until 11:00 AM ET.



But according to Bloomberg, there are bids for the stock at 58.20 EUR in Germany, and that’s $74/share!

That would be a HUGE, nearly 100% gain from the $38 where it orignally priced.

We’re not sure whether there have been trades, or what that means for U.S. trading, but WOW!

If that holds in that area, we’re looking at a market cap of over $200 billion.

For full details of the Facebook IPO, see here >

UPDATE: Here’s a screengrab from the Deutsche Boerse showing the bid/ask, which is showing a couple lower.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.