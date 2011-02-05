Elizabeth Spiers Taking Over From Kyle Pope As Editor In Chief Of The New York Observer

This is totally surprising. In a good way! But still, wow.



Elizabeth Spiers, the original Gawker-er, who has since gone on to do many, many things, is taking over from Kyle Pope as Editor in Chief of the New York Observer.

Here is the surprisingly short announcement from the NYO:

Elizabeth Spiers is taking over as Editor-in-Chief of The Observer today, overseeing both the print and digital content.

“I am very excited to be working with Elizabeth to further build on the great progress we have made over the past few years. She will be instrumental in taking our print and online products to the next level,” said Observer owner Jared Kushner.

Spiers is the founder of Dead Horse Media, which created highly successful blog properties such as Dealbreaker, Above the Law and Fashionista. She has also served as founding editor of Gawker.com and editor in chief of mediabistro.com. On the print side she has been an editor at New York Magazine and a columnist with Fortune.

Outgoing Editor-in-Chief Kyle Pope will stay on until the end of March in and advisory role. “The paper made great strides under Kyle’s leadership,” said Kushner. “I know he will go on to do great things.”

Two immediate takeaways from this. NYO, which inexplicably has almost zero online presence, wants some. Second: We will (thankfully) probably be seeing a lot less articles like this. Thirdly? It’s about time the NYO put a woman in charge.

