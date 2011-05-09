Whoa, Don't Show This Chart To Meredith Whitney!

It had been a while since we last looked in on MUB, the big muni ETF, and whoa, were we shocked.



After big losses earlier in the year, it’s now a huge winner, despite the hype over muni doom and the outflow from municipal bond funds.

Bear in mind that Whitney recently doubled-down on her call, saying she was more sure about a muni-bond collapse than anything else she’s ever felt in her life.

