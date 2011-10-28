WHOA: Check Out The Euro!

Hope you weren’t shorting the euro, because it has gained a whopping 1.69% in the last day.



It’s up over $0.03 on the dollar since 11 AM EST yesterday.

The euro gained steadily against the dollar from then on, but has really picked up in the last hour and a half. European markets are going nuts too, with the DAX up over 5%.

Just check out the euro since yesterday:

