WHOA: White People Are The Least Likely To Own A Smartphone [Chart]

White people are most likely to hold onto their old flip phones instead of trading in for a shiny new Android or iPhone.



This morning, Nielsen released its State of the Media: Cross-Platform Report for Q1 2012.

While the bulk of the 12-page report lent itself to a rise in video consumption on gaming consoles and smartphones (nearly 36 million mobile phone owners in the U.S. are watching video on their phones), one specific gem included a general breakdown of smartphone users.

According to Nielsen’s data, white people own the same amount of feature phones (or flip phones) as African Americans do smartphones.

Take a look at the chart:

Photo: Nielsen / Kirsten Acuna, Business Insider

SEE ALSO: Digital Domain files for bankruptcy and its new CEO is thrilled >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.