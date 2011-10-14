WHOA! Apple Could Sell 4 Million Phones This Weekend

Photo: AP Images

Analysts are buzzing about projected sales for the iPhone 4S as it launches today.Charlie Wolf of Needham and Co. told Bloomberg that it will “easily outpace any previous launch.” Yankee Group’s Carl Howe predicted sales of as many as 4 million units this weekend.



For comparison, the iPhone 4 sold 1.7 million units on its launch weekend.

In light of Steve Jobs’s death, the phone represents the end of an era and consumers seem to know it. Bloomberg talked to people lined up outside of the Fifth Avenue Apple Store in New York City — one of them, Jackie Guo, said, “[The 4S] was the last product he worked on. He pushed this company to become a viable company. His ideas are better than others.”

