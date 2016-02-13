Who you're most likely to marry based on your job

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Love and work — who knew the two were so intimately connected?

Based on new research by Bloomberg Businessweek, it turns out your job could help you predict who you’ll end up marrying.

By scanning US Census Bureau data covering 3.5 million households, Businessweek compiled this cool interactive chart that shows how people are pairing up by profession.

Screenshot Screenshot of Bloomberg Business’s interactive chart.

Elementary- and middle-school teachers Lisa Lake/Getty Images Female elementary-school teachers are most likely to marry male or female elementary- and middle-school teachers.



Male elementary-school teachers are most likely to marry female elementary- and middle-school teachers or male education administrators. Flight attendants Female flight attendants are most likely to marry male managers, or female flight attendants. Male flight attendants are most likely to marry female flight attendants, or male elementary and middle school teachers. Physicians and surgeons Female physicians and surgeons are most likely to marry male or female physicians and surgeons. Male physicians and surgeons are most likely to marry female physicians and surgeons, or male registered nurses. Photo by China Photos/Getty Images Chefs and head cooks Female chefs and head cooks are most likely to marry male chefs and head cooks, or female maids and housekeeping cleaners. Male chefs and head cooks are most likely to marry female waitresses, or male chefs and head cooks. Construction workers Female construction workers are most likely to marry female construction workers. Male construction workers are most likely to marry female maids and housekeeping cleaners, or male business operations specialists. Secretaries and administrative assistants Female secretaries and administrative assistants are most likely to marry male managers, or female flight attendants. Male secretaries and administrative assistants are most likely to marry male office and administrative support supervisors. Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain Actors Female actors are most likely to marry male actors, or female designers. Male actors are most likely to marry female actors, or male TV, video, and motion picture camera operators and editors. Lawyers and judges Female lawyers and judges are most likely to marry male lawyers and judges, or female computer workers. Male lawyers and judges are most likely to marry female or male lawyers and judges. CEOs Female CEOs are most likely to marry male CEOs, or female managers. Male CEOs are most likely to marry female elementary and middle school teachers, or male CEOs. Getty Images/Joe Raedle Maids and housekeeping cleaners Female maids and housekeeping cleaners are most likely to marry male janitors and building cleaners, or female chefs and head cooks. Male maids and housekeeping cleaners are most likely to marry male waiters. Registered nurses Female registered nurses are most likely to marry male managers, or female registered nurses. Male registered nurses are most likely to marry female or male registered nurses. Truck drivers Female truck drivers are most likely to marry female truck drivers. Male truck drivers are most likely to marry female secretaries and administrative assistants, or male managers. Getty Images. Police officers Female police officers are most likely to marry male police officers, or female office and administrative support supervisors. Male police officers are most likely to marry female or male elementary and middle school teachers. Marketing and sales managers Female marketing and sales managers are most likely to marry male managers, or female insurance claims and policy processing clerks. Male marketing and sales managers are most likely to marry female elementary and middle school teachers, or male business operations specialists. Customer service representatives Female customer service representatives are most likely to marry male truck drivers, or female business operations specialists. Male customer service representatives are most likely to marry female or male customer service representatives. Spencer Platt/Getty Images, Artists Female artists are most likely to marry male or female artists. Male artists are most likely to marry female elementary and middle school teachers, or male counselors. Civil engineers Female civil engineers are most likely to marry female hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists. Male civil engineers are most likely to marry female or male elementary and middle school teachers. Computer and information systems managers Female computer and information systems managers are most likely to marry female database administrators. Male computer and information systems managers are most likely to marry female elementary and middle school teachers, or male production workers. Psychologists Female psychologists are most likely to marry male or female psychologists. Male psychologists are most likely to marry female psychologists, or male postsecondary teachers. Musicians and singers Female musicians and singers are most likely to marry male musicians and singers, or female textile machine operators. Male musicians and singers are most likely to marry female musicians and singers, or male retail supervisors. Aircraft pilots and flight engineers Female aircraft pilots and flight engineers are most likely to marry female registered nurses. Male aircraft pilots and flight engineers are most likely to marry female elementary and middle school teachers, or male human resource workers. Dancers and choreographers Female dancers and choreographers are most likely to marry male welding, soldering, and brazing workers or female lawyers and judges. Male dancers and choreographers are most likely to marry female dancers and choreographers or male secretaries and administrative assistants. Unemployed people with no work experience in the last 5 years Female unemployed people are most likely to marry male truck drivers, or female licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses. Male unemployed people are most likely to marry female unemployed people, or male eligibility interviewers for government programs.

