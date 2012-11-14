Who You Should Send The 'Thank You' Letter To After A Group Interview

Photo: Instagram

If you meet multiple people during a job interview, who should receive your thank you note?The correct answer is to send a note to every one you meet, said a report published today on TheLadders.



And make sure the content in each note is different.

“Tailor each communication by focusing on the most significant points raised during each interview,” Amanda Augustine, job search expert for TheLadders, said in the survey.

“Don’t be afraid to mention little details you learned about the interviewer, such as a shared passion or an upcoming trip – this demonstrates your attention to detail and makes the message more memorable.”

You should aim to send the thank you note via email within 24 hours. However, keep the company’s culture in mind because if you’re interviewing with a more traditional organisation, they may prefer a hand-written letter instead.

But whatever you decide to do, just remember to send it.

“Choosing not to send a thank you note jeopardizes your positive perception as being lazy, ungrateful or disinterested,” Augustine said.

“Based on my decade-long experience in conducting interviews, I can attest first-hand that failure to follow-up can be the deciding factor in rejecting a candidate who is otherwise a great fit.”

