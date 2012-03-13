The Single Most Important Factor In Getting A Job

In today’s job market, you’ve got to do whatever it takes to get your foot in the door even if it means taking advantage of friends and family connections.



Friends are the most common way to find new job referrals. Without connections to pass along your resume, “your chances of landing a job are supposedly nonexistent,” Anthony Balderrama at CareerBuilder.com tells CNN.

We asked our readers if they got their job through nepotism. It turns out friends and family connections really is the most common way to get a job.

Here are the results:

Photo: Business Insider

DON’T MISS: 8 mind games that recruiters play during interviews>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.