Who Would You Rather Work With?

Rank me.

That’s the question asked by a new Web site called Cubeduel. You log in with LinkedIn, and Cubeduel displays two contacts at random, and asks you which you’d rather work with.My first matchup was with two people I worked with almost 15 years ago, including a boss who, let’s just say, wasn’t the easiest person in the world. Picking my fellow editorial assistant over this boss made me feel empowered. Satisfied. A little bit evil.



Best of all, after 20 tries, you get to see how your LinkedIn connections rated you. But only if they get in there and vote.

Go on, try it. You’ll be addicted soon enough.

