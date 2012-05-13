Who Would Want To Be Yahoo CEO Now?

Yahoo CEO Scott Thompson

Photo: Yodel Anecdotal

It’s looking increasingly likely that Scott Thompson can not survive his resume scandal at Yahoo.If he does step down, or get forced out, Yahoo will find itself looking for another CEO.



The question then becomes, who on Earth wants to take this job?

You’re stepping into an environment where you have to cater to a hedge fund manager with zero experience running a large technology company. You’re stepping into an environment where employees are fleeing, and those that are staying have been emotionally damaged by the crazy upheaval. You’re dealing with a company that is getting clobbered by the competition. You’re dealing with a company whose core business — banner ads — is being called into question.

No doubt about it, someone out there is deft enough to handle this high wire act.

But will that person want to come into Yahoo?

