Meet The Rogue Sheriffs Who Won't Enforce Obama's Gun Proposals

Photo: AP

President Obama and Vice-President Biden met with a group of sheriffs and police chiefs this afternoon, calling them a representation of law-enforcement officials across the country as the administration continues pushing new gun policies.”I know that this is not a shy group,” Obama said before sitting down with 13 cops from the sites of massacres (Newtown, Aurora, Tuscon) and all-too-regular gun related violence (Chicago, Philadelphia).



But the truly not gun-shy are the more than 90 sheriffs — and counting — from across gun-rights America unified in their vow to oppose Obama’s executive actions as well as measures headed for heated debate in Congress.

“No group is more important for us to listen to than our law enforcement officials,” Obama said. “They are where the rubber hits the road.”

It appears, however, that on the ground in places like Arizona, Colorado, Utah, and beyond, sheriffs may be the better measure of outspoken law enforcement.

For instance, Obama met with the police chief of Salt Lake City, Utah, but nearly every sheriff in that entire state thinks doesn’t agree with the administration.

Here’s a roundup of the standout sheriffs who, based on a legal interpretations of the constitution or not, say they’ll be disobeying the president and Washington:

All the sheriffs in Utah (except for Salt Lake County Sheriff Jim Winder) think firearms aren’t the problem:

With the number of mass shootings America has endured, it is easy to demonize firearms; it is also foolish and prejudiced … Firearms are nothing more than instruments, valuable and potentially dangerous, but instruments nonetheless.

Sheriff John Cooke of Colorado’s Weld County says he doesn’t have the resources:

I’m not going to help him in any way … I’m not going to enforce it because it’s unenforceable and because I don’t have the resources. The federal government doesn’t have the resources.

Arizona Sheriff Paul Bebeu (who once had hopes for a seat in Congress) thinks guns are like cars:

America has seen an even higher number of our citizens killed by impaired drivers involved in automobile collisions. Why are you not seeking to remove vehicles from our roadways?….it’s because you realise it’s the drivers who are at fault and not the vehicle they were driving.

This same analogy holds true with these shootings….it’s not the gun that’s at fault but rather the criminals who use them. Do you honestly feel that any criminal or someone who is mentally ill will obey an executive order made by you related to “gun control?” Criminals get their name, because they don’t follow our laws already Mr. President.

Those sheriffs are just a small part of a bigger group — nearly 100 have now signed on to a petition to oppose Obama’s gun initiatives by the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association.

CSPOA, formed in 2011, is run by pro-gun rights former Arizona Sheriff Richard Mack. Mack and his organisations were identified by Southern Poverty Law centre as an anti-government group and part of the “Patriot” movement. They wrote in their winter 2012 report:

Over the past two years, Mack has been working to bring county sheriffs nationwide into the fold of the Patriot movement. He formed the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association in 2011 to advance the principle that sheriffs must resist the government.

And CSPOA’s website reads:

The county sheriff is the line in the sand. The county sheriff is the one who can say to the feds, “Beyond these bounds you shall not pass.” This is not only within the scope of the sheriff’s authority; it’s the sheriff’s sworn duty

Below is the current list of Sheriffs who have signed the CSPOA’s pledge against Obama’s gun initiatives, which doesn’t come loaded with many specifics about executive actions as opposed to actual legislation, but does have this here angry video:



