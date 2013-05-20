Everyone In Zephyrhills, Florida Is Anxiously Wondering Who Just Won Almost $600 Million In The Powerball

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (AP) — It will be an anxious wait for a small Florida city to find out who won the biggest Powerball jackpot in history.



The winning ticket worth $590.5 million was bought sometime late last week at a Publix supermarket in Zephyrhills (ZEH-fur-hills), about 30 miles northeast of Tampa.

Whoever has the ticket hadn’t come forward as of Sunday afternoon.

It could be a while: The winner has 60 days to claim the lump sum amount from the lottery’s Tallahassee office.

Lottery officials say the winner will probably take the time to craft a plan with attorneys or accountants before coming forward.

The news had the town of about 13,000 people buzzing over who might know the winner.

