Hines Ward Wins Season 11 Of "Dancing With the Stars" (VIDEO)

NFL star Hines Ward and dance partner Kym Johnson won the mirrorball trophy on the finale of “Dancing With the Stars” season 11 tonight.



Johnson certainly earned it — she took a nasty fall in rehearsals a few weeks back, bumping her head on the floor.

Ward was a come-out-of-nowhere winner on the show — consistently smooth and drama-free, he emerged as a front-runner at the last minute and ended up winning it all.

Kirstie Alley and Maksim Chmerkovsky came in second, while Chelsea Kane and Mark Ballas came in third.

Video below (the announcement comes around 2:05).

