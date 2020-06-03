LIVE UPDATES: Follow the results of the Baltimore mayoral primary race

Julio Cortez/AP Baltimore Mayor Bernard ‘Jack’ Young speaks during a news conference announcing a new collaboration in an effort to reduce homelessness in Baltimore City, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Baltimore.

Baltimore Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young is battling against five major candidates in Tuesday’s Democratic primary – Sheila Dixon, T.J. Smith, Mary Miller, Brandon Scott, and Thiru Vignarajah.

While the election was expected to be dominated by the city’s coronavirus pandemic response, the events of the last several days have shifted attention to the protests against police brutality and racism.

Because of the pandemic, the city will for the first time ever conduct the election largely with mail-in ballots.

As a result, the race’s outcome likely won’t be clear for days after Election Day.

Young has called Baltimore “a national example” of “passionate” and law-abiding protests and praised his administration’s handling of the demonstrations, which have occurred in dozens of cities across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by a white police officer. But Young’s opponents have criticised him for not taking a more hands-on approach and working with protesters on the ground.

According to recent polling, Dixon, Miller, and Scott are leading the race, with Young down in the single digits.

Because of the pandemic, the city will for the first time ever conduct the election largely with mail-in ballots. As a result, the race’s outcome likely won’t be clear for days after Election Day. But about 66,000 of Baltimore’s 300,000 registered Democrats had already turned in their ballots as of last Saturday, The Baltimore Sun reported. Only 133,000 Democrats voted in the 2016 primary.

Young took office last year after former Mayor Catherine Pugh was forced to resign in May 2019 amid an unfolding scandal over fraudulent sales of Pugh’s children’s book. Pugh later pleaded guilty to federal tax evasion, fraud, and conspiracy charges and, in February, was sentenced to three years in federal prison.

