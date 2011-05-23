WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Winners Of NBC And Donald Trump's "The Apprentice"

The eleventh instalment of NBC’s “The Apprentice” (this was a celebrity season) had plenty of dramatic figures, but none who could overshadow Donald Trump this time around.



Still, there was a winner: country singer John Rich.

So what can Rich look forward to?

He follows 10 previous winners of the franchise, who are supposed to get a job within the Trump empire, then move on to an illustrious, high-profile career.

(Or, if they’re already famous, they’re supposed to get a decent publicity bump.)

Let’s see how that turned out for all of them.

