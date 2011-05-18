Who Will Win The Pro Wrestling Re-Branding War?

Back in 2010, Hulk Hogan and TNA Wrestling attempted to re-create the Monday Night wrestling wars by moving their Impact show to Monday nights to go head to head with WWE Raw in an effort to bring back what was the greatest era in wrestling television history during the mid-1990’s.



Now, there is a new wrestling war of sorts, and TNA has struck yet again, trying to follow after WWE in what looks like an attempt to attract anti-WWE fans and those who quit watching wrestling after the end of the first Monday Night War.

Last month, when World Wrestling Entertainment announced its re-branding by dropping the word wrestling from its name in order to put more focus on the word entertainment, my thought first thought was shorter matches, less wrestling and more ridiculous backstage “entertainment” type skits.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

