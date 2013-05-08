Here Are The Odds On Who Will Replace Alex Ferguson As The Coach Of Manchester United

The big news in sports this morning: Sir Alex Ferguson, the legendary coach of Manchester United Football Club in the UK, is retiring after 26 years.



Ferguson is considered to be without paralallel in UK soccer, and for the moment, perhaps global professional sports. Everyone agrees he is the best.

People are already wondering whether publicily traded ManU will fall when trading opens today in New York.

So obviously the big question is: Who will replace him?

Via betting site Paddy Power, here are the odds right now.

Current favourite is Real Madrid coach José Mourinho.

PaddyPower.com(Via Max)

