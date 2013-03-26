10 People Who Could Replace Jimmy Fallon On His 'Late Night' Show

This post is part of the Roadmap To The Future Series. Roadmap To The Future explores innovative industry trends and breakthroughs in science, entertainment, and technology. This series is sponsored by Verizon.
all of the reports prove true and Jimmy Fallon takes over Jay Leno’s 11:35 p.m. “Tonight Show,” it will open up a hosting spot on Fallon’s 12:35 p.m. “Late Night.”The New York Post is reporting a clear front-runner for the job, but there are nine other hosts and comedians who may also be in the mix and could do an equally great job.
But what does it take to be NBC’s “Late Night” host?
- Lorne Michaels’ approval. The “Saturday Night Live” executive producer is also the executive producer of “Late Night.” His blessing means everything to NBC brass, giving “SNL” alum a leg up on getting the gig. Not that their improv experience hurts.
- A young, hip host. “Since its inception in 1982, ‘Late Night’ has consistently been the youngest and hippest franchise in network talk,” writes Splitsider. “The show’s three hosts — David Letterman, Conan O’Brien, and Jimmy Fallon — while wildly different from one another, have all shared an experimental edge to their shows that other talk franchises don’t have.”
- A recognisable host. “When Conan O’Brien got the gig nearly 20 years ago, he was a ‘Simpsons’ and ‘SNL’ writer with no on-camera experience,” adds Splitsider. “Jimmy Fallon was a well-known TV personality when he was crowned the host of ‘Late Night’ in 2009, meaning that the network will probably seek out somebody closer to his level of fame and recognizability this time around too.”
These 10 people have the ultimate combination of skills to be the next “Late Night” host.
When Howard Stern's name was brought up earlier this month as a possible replacement for Jimmy Fallon, the radio host called the idea 'an insult.'
While Stern acts as a judge on NBC's 'America's Got Talent,' he said he will NOT be hosting 'Late Night' on the network.
'First of all, what an insult, like, all the years of my career. I'm like, the biggest guy in radio, I've done film, I've done television,' Stern exclaimed on 'The Howard Stern Show.' 'I mean, they act like I'm some kind of f------ beginner or something. Maybe if I'm really nice to NBC they'll let me take over Carson Daly's show at like 2 o'clock in the morning.'
Stern then kindly pointed out that Fallon likely makes 'about a tenth' of his own salary and sarcastically joked that he has also been hired to anchor 'NBC Nightly News,' as well as guest star on 'Community,' 'Parks & Recreation' and 'Whitney.'
Not only is Andy Cohen the host of Bravo's live, late-night talk show 'Watch What Happens Live,' he is also the Executive Vice President of Development and Talent at the Bravo cable television network, a subsidiary of NBC Universal -- the same network on which 'Late Night' airs.
He is also the author of a memoir titled 'Most Talkative: Stories from the Front Lines of Pop Culture' and is the first openly gay host of a late night talk show, which could make things interesting.
Not to mention, Cohen is close personal friends with Jimmy Fallon, which could make the transition very smooth.
Despite the fact that Carson Daly's 'Last Call with Carson Daly' airs directly after Jimmy Fallon's 'Late Night,' no one is talking about the former MTV 'TRL' host taking over Fallon's gig.
For one, he's not a comedian. At all. And secondly, the 39-year-old's show format is more music-based and rogue, often taping shows on the road.
Comedian Paul F. Tompkins is one of comedy site Splitsider's top picks to replace Jimmy Fallon.
In addition to hosting VH1's 'Best Week Ever,' he also has a successful podcast and is a Comedy Central favourite.
'A 'Conan' regular and an accomplished stand-up and sketch writer/performer who's been christened 'The Mayor of Podcasting' by his peers, Tompkins would be a boon to any late night show,' writes Splitsider's Bradford Evans. 'His abilities as a stand-up (demonstrated most recently on his excellent special/album 'Laboring Under Delusions'), interviewer (seen on his web series 'Speakeasy'), and impressionist (on the podcast 'Comedy Bang Bang' and his own 'Pod F. Tompkast') would all come in handy and make him one of the most well-rounded late night hosts ever.'
While no one is really talking about it yet, Joel McHale could be a brilliant choice to take over Jimmy Fallon's 'Late Night' gig.
Not only is he 41-years-young with a quirky sense of humour that he displays weekly on the comedic E! TV roundup show, he also has a background in stand up comedy and is already in the NBC family with his show 'Community.'
With 'Community' currently on hiatus, it's a perfect time for McHale to swoop in and steal the late night spotlight.
Another Splitsider top choice to replace Jimmy Fallon, Bill Hader already has the 'in' with 'Late Night' Executive Producer Lorne Michaels, who is also the EVP of 'Saturday Night Live.'
Hader is used to live television, a talented impressionist and has learned how NOT to host a talk show from years of playing Italian interviewer Vinny Vedecci on 'SNL.'
Chelsea Handler has two successful late night shows on E!, which, along with 'Late Night' network NBC, is owned by Comcast, putting them in the same family.
Handler, also a best-selling author, has been a popular guest on Leno in the past, often jazzing him.
Even way back in 2011, Business Insider's own Megan Angelo saw the possible Leno-out-Handler-in switch up coming: 'If Jimmy Fallon takes over, Handler could move into his 'Late Night' spot -- a slot that Fallon has pumped up via his innovative, positive, web-friendly show. (Speaking of 'positive,' he and the sour-funny Handler could make good foils for each other.)'
'At that point, all Handler has to do is wait,' Angelo continued. 'For people to change jobs, for female-centric primetime comedy to bolster the push for a late-night lady -- and keep up her winning streak.'
Amy Poehler did an incredible job co-hosting this year's Golden Globes alongside pal Tina Fey.
While Fey slammed reports that she would consider hosting the Oscars with a resounding 'No way,' Poehler has remained mum on the topic, not saying yes or no.
This leads us to believe that Poehler is open to the idea of hosting the Oscars and thus would be open to the idea of hosting her own late night show.
Not only does she have the improv experience required for opening monologues and celebrity interviews, but she's also tight with 'Late Night' executive producer Lorne Michaels -- her boss at 'Saturday Night Live' from 2001-2010.
Plus, Poehler's 'Parks and Recreation' is already on NBC, so why not expand her opportunities at the network?
And Gothamist agrees, 'Amy Poehler should host everything. The end.'
