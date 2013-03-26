10 People Who Could Replace Jimmy Fallon On His 'Late Night' Show

This post is part of the Roadmap To The Future Series. Roadmap To The Future explores innovative industry trends and breakthroughs in science, entertainment, and technology. This series is sponsored by Verizon.



As ‘SNL’ alums, Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers have a leg up on the ‘Late Night’ competition.

If

all of the reports prove true and Jimmy Fallon takes over Jay Leno’s 11:35 p.m. “Tonight Show,” it will open up a hosting spot on Fallon’s 12:35 p.m. “Late Night.”The New York Post is reporting a clear front-runner for the job, but there are nine other hosts and comedians who may also be in the mix and could do an equally great job.

But what does it take to be NBC’s “Late Night” host?

Lorne Michaels’ approval. The “Saturday Night Live” executive producer is also the executive producer of “Late Night.” His blessing means everything to NBC brass, giving “SNL” alum a leg up on getting the gig. Not that their improv experience hurts.

A young, hip host. “Since its inception in 1982, ‘Late Night’ has consistently been the youngest and hippest franchise in network talk,” writes Splitsider. “The show’s three hosts — David Letterman, Conan O’Brien, and Jimmy Fallon — while wildly different from one another, have all shared an experimental edge to their shows that other talk franchises don’t have.”

A recognisable host. “When Conan O’Brien got the gig nearly 20 years ago, he was a ‘Simpsons’ and ‘SNL’ writer with no on-camera experience,” adds Splitsider. “Jimmy Fallon was a well-known TV personality when he was crowned the host of ‘Late Night’ in 2009, meaning that the network will probably seek out somebody closer to his level of fame and recognizability this time around too.”

These 10 people have the ultimate combination of skills to be the next “Late Night” host.

