Who Will Replace GM In The Dow?

Several names have been bandied about as possible replacements for GM (GM) in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.



Some names that have been thrown about include, Cisco, Wells Fargo, Apple, Google, Visa and Mastercard.

Put your best guess below.

(And for what it’s worth, try taking a stab at who will replace GM in the S&P 500. We’ll come up with a fitting prize to whoever gets both correct.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.