Who Will Manny Pacquiao Fight Next? (Since It Won't Be Floyd Mayweather)

Moments after Juan Manuel Marquez defended his lightweight title with a ninth round TKO of Michael Kastidis this weekend, he told reporters that fighting Manny Pacquiao – for the third time – is “obviously” his priority.Obviously, the undefeated Floyd Mayweather is Pacquaio’s priority. But Pacquaio’s camp has begun seeking alternatives, as Mayweather’s Las Vegas legal troubles have jeopardized any hope for a 2011 matchup.



Bob Arum, Pacquiao’s promoter, said Marquez is a potential plan B. Yet the pair has fought twice before (in 2004 they battled to a draw, and in 2008 Pacquiao earned a split decision) and Pacquiao fears a third fight would bore boxing fans.

In addition to Marquez, Arum said “Sugar” Shane Mosley and Andre Berto are potential opponents for Pacquiao’s 2011 fight, which should come in May. Arum also insisted that he would take control of compensation negotiations and marketing rights because Pacquiao is the biggest name in boxing.

