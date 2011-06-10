This Woman Will Probably Be IBM's Next Boss

Matt Rosoff

 

Virginia Ginni Rometty

IBM chief Sam Palmisano turns 60 in July, and that’s usually the age when the company’s CEO names a successor.

Businessweek took a shot at guessing who IBM will pick next, and came up with three candidates, all from inside the company:

  • Virginia “Ginni” Rometty, a 30-year veteran who leads IBM’s sales force, used to run its super-important services business, and helped oversee the 2002 integration of consulting giant PricewaterhouseCoopers, is considered the odds-on favourite. She’s 53.
  • Mike Daniels, who joined straight out of college and leads the services business, is a possible choice.
  • Rodney Adkins, who leads hardware, is considered a “long shot.”

Whoever takes Palmisano’s place will have a tough act to follow — under his leadership, the company has consistently grown revenues and profits and recently passed Microsoft to become the second-most valuable tech company after Apple.

 

