This Woman Will Probably Be IBM's Next Boss

IBM chief Sam Palmisano turns 60 in July, and that’s usually the age when the company’s CEO names a successor.



Businessweek took a shot at guessing who IBM will pick next, and came up with three candidates, all from inside the company:

Virginia “Ginni” Rometty, a 30-year veteran who leads IBM’s sales force, used to run its super-important services business, and helped oversee the 2002 integration of consulting giant PricewaterhouseCoopers, is considered the odds-on favourite. She’s 53.

Mike Daniels, who joined straight out of college and leads the services business, is a possible choice.

Rodney Adkins, who leads hardware, is considered a “long shot.”

Whoever takes Palmisano’s place will have a tough act to follow — under his leadership, the company has consistently grown revenues and profits and recently passed Microsoft to become the second-most valuable tech company after Apple.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.