Who Will Get Fired When NWS Swallows Dow Jones (DJ)?*

Henry Blodget

Time to start working through the inevitable senior management re-org at a News Corp-owned Dow Jones. Based on what we’re hearing, here’s the early handicapping. All information appreciated ([email protected]).

UPDATE: Zannino out.  Who’s next?

f?id=47a93a804b5437725e7b5f&maxX=80&maxY


Chief Executive Officer
Dow Jones & Company

PAY: $1.8 Mil
rumoured FATE: Out…

f?id=47a93a804b5437725e7b62


Publisher, The Wall Street Journal;
President, Consumer Media Group;
Executive Vice President, Dow Jones & Company

PAY: $1 Million
rumoured FATE: Out

f?id=47a93a804b5437725e7b66


Executive Vice President, Dow Jones & Company;
Chief Financial Officer

PAY: $403,000
FATE: Unknown (Presumed: Out)

f?id=47a93a804b5437725e7b69


Editor at Large, The Wall Street Journal

PAY: $846,000
PRESUMED FATE: Pasture

f?id=47a93a804b5437725e7b6d


Managing Editor, The Wall Street Journal

PAY: Unknown
FATE: Unknown

TODD H. LARSEN
Chief Operating Officer, Consumer Media Group, Dow Jones & Company

PAY: Unknown
FATE: Unknown

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.