Who Will Get Fired When NWS Swallows Dow Jones (DJ)?*

Time to start working through the inevitable senior management re-org at a News Corp-owned Dow Jones. Based on what we’re hearing, here’s the early handicapping. All information appreciated ([email protected]).
UPDATE: Zannino out. Who’s next?
Chief Executive Officer
Dow Jones & Company
PAY: $1.8 Mil
rumoured FATE: Out…
Publisher, The Wall Street Journal;
President, Consumer Media Group;
Executive Vice President, Dow Jones & Company
PAY: $1 Million
rumoured FATE: Out
Executive Vice President, Dow Jones & Company;
Chief Financial Officer
PAY: $403,000
FATE: Unknown (Presumed: Out)
Editor at Large, The Wall Street Journal
PAY: $846,000
PRESUMED FATE: Pasture
Managing Editor, The Wall Street Journal
PAY: Unknown
FATE: Unknown
TODD H. LARSEN
Chief Operating Officer, Consumer Media Group, Dow Jones & Company
PAY: Unknown
FATE: Unknown
