Who Will Get Fired When NWS Swallows Dow Jones (DJ)?*

Time to start working through the inevitable senior management re-org at a News Corp-owned Dow Jones. Based on what we’re hearing, here’s the early handicapping. All information appreciated ([email protected]).

UPDATE: Zannino out. Who’s next?



Chief Executive Officer

Dow Jones & Company

PAY: $1.8 Mil

rumoured FATE: Out…





Publisher, The Wall Street Journal;

President, Consumer Media Group;

Executive Vice President, Dow Jones & Company

PAY: $1 Million

rumoured FATE: Out



Executive Vice President, Dow Jones & Company;

Chief Financial Officer

PAY: $403,000

FATE: Unknown (Presumed: Out)



Editor at Large, The Wall Street Journal

PAY: $846,000

PRESUMED FATE: Pasture



Managing Editor, The Wall Street Journal

PAY: Unknown

FATE: Unknown

TODD H. LARSEN

Chief Operating Officer, Consumer Media Group, Dow Jones & Company

PAY: Unknown

FATE: Unknown

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.