Experts Are Completely Split On Who Will Draft Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel is the biggest name in this year’s NFL Draft and he is also the biggest mystery.

A survey of 17 NFL Draft experts reveals that Manziel could be drafted as early as the third pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars or he could fall completely out of the first round (see below).

The biggest spot in the first round may be the fourth pick, owned by the Cleveland Browns, where five of the experts think Manziel will be taken. But if the Browns pass, Manziel could fall a long ways.

The biggest reason for the lack of agreement may be because even within teams people can’t agree on Manziel.

“Nobody seems to really, truly know because the organisations that are looking at him, seriously looking at drafting him, there are splits [in the organisation],” said Todd McShay on ESPN Radio. “An owner may say ‘yes,’ and a head coach and a general manager want to go in a different direction or vice versa.”

Here is where the experts are predicting Manziel will be drafted:

No. 3, Jacksonville Jaguars — Bucky Brooks (NFL.com), Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com), Brian Fischer (NFL.com), Joel Klatt (Fox Sports)

No. 4, Cleveland Browns — Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN) Todd McShay, (ESPN), Rob Rang (CBSSports.com), Dane Brugler (CBSSports.com), Chris Burke (SI.com)

No. 5, Oakland Raiders — Mike Huguenin (NFL.com), Matt Smith (NFL.com), Pete Prisco (CBSSports.com), Pat Kirwan (CBSSports.com)

No. 7, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Will Brinson (CBSSports.com)

No. 8, Minnesota Vikings — Chase Goodbread (NFL.com)

No. 13, St. Louis Rams — Charles Davis (NFL.com)

No. 26, Cleveland Browns — Brian Baldinger (NFL.com)

Out of the first round or late first round — Former NFL GM Charley Casserly (NFL Network via ESPN Radio): “I can see this guy not going in the first round or until late [in the first round] when somebody trades up to get him.”

