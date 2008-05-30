Meet YouPorn: The X-Rated YouTube

Google’s (GOOG) YouTube is the runaway winner in the general-purpose Web video sharing market: In March, it received 73% of all U.S. visits to video sites, according to Hitwise.



Our question: Who’s the YouTube of porn?

Trusty ComScore (SCOR) doesn’t release metrics for adult sites, so we ran five big sites through Compete instead. Results: YouPorn (biggest audience) and RedTube (fastest growing) have jumped ahead of the competition.

Last month, YouPorn attracted 3.2 million U.S. unique visitors, up 1300% year-over-year.

RedTube, meanwhile, scored 2.6 million uniques, up 7600% year-over-year.

XTube grew much slower and dropped to third place, but still more-than-doubled its unique visitors year-over-year to 1.4 million in April.

Megarotic grew April uniques more than 500% year-over-year to 850,000.

PornoTube, which led all five sites a year ago, came in fifth with 758,000 uniques, down 2% year-over-year.

So no clear, dominant winner yet. While we hunt for more metrics, we’d love to hear your take. Are any of these sites better than the others? Are we missing any biggies in the field? Ideas on who’s making the most money from these sites? Any interesting observations? Comment below, email me directly at [email protected], or use our anonymous tip box.

