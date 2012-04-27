Here's Who Oddsmakers Think Will Be The All-Important Third Pick Of Tonight's NFL Draft

Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

With the first two picks of tonight’s NFL Draft already predetermined, the key to the first round is now the third pick and what the Minnesota Vikings plan to do with it. And if the oddsmakers are right, Matt Kalil, the offensive tackle from USC, will be the pick.According to Bovada.lv, Kalil is the favourite to be the third pick at -250. They also list LSU’s Morris Claiborne (+120), Oklahoma State’s Justin Blackmon (+500), and Riley Reiff (+1200) of Iowa.



Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean the Vikings will be the team making the selection. And another strong possibility for the third spot is Trent Richardson of Alabama.

Many people are speculating that the Vikings will trade down, possibly to the fifth spot. If that happens, the feeling is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would select Richardson (who may be coveted by the Cleveland Browns at no. 4), and that Kalil would still be there for the Vikings when they pick fifth.

