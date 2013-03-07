Who Will Be The Number One Seeds In The NCAA Tournament?

Indiana’s loss last night to Ohio State was the third in their last eight games, and may have knocked them out of contention for a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament. But is there anybody else to claim their spot?



Gonzaga, the number one team in the AP Poll is likely to be one of the number one seeds, even if they lose in their conference championship game. Duke is close to sealing their claim to a top seed, but still has some work to do. After that, it is anybody’s guess.

Here is a look at the top 15 teams according to the Basketball Power Index (BPI) which takes into consideration a team’s schedule as well as how well a team plays with or without their top players (AP rank, record in parentheses). Each of the top six teams has a strong record versus the top 50 teams in the country. But with Louisville and Florida each sporting weak AP rankings, Indiana may still be a top seed even after their latest loss…

Photo: Data via ESPN.com

