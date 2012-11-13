Tim Geithner, Meet Your Potential Replacement

Photo: U.S. Dept of Treasury

Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner is expected to leave his post and now President Obama will have to pick his replacement. We’ve put together a rundown of some of the names being tossed around for the next Treasury Secretary.



The next Treasury Secretary will be continuing our long slog to recovery after the financial crisis. And then there’s China. And Europe…

Would you want that job?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.