The fellas over at Jib-Jab put together a short little Saint Patrick’s Day clip. You know, when we think about it, you really do have to allow the little guys their pots of gold or else who else will guard the gold at the end of the rainbows?

Click image to go to Jib Jab.

(via Greg Mankiw)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.