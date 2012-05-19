Who Were Facebook Users 1, 2, And 3?

Photo: Thebawdofeuphony via Instagram

An amusing thread on Quora points out that Facebook cofounder Mark Zuckberg is user number four (click here to check).So who were users one, two, and three?



Co-founder Dustin Moskovitz has the following response:

1-3 were accounts used to test registration. Evidently it only took Mark 3 tries to clear the bugs.

