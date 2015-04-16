This is who we think the protester who got into the ECB and glitter bombed Draghi is

On Wednesday a protester managed to get into a European Central Bank (ECB) press conference and glitter-bomb Mario Draghi.

It resulted in some pretty hilarious pictures, and a brief interruption as she jumped on Draghi’s desk, shouting “end ECB dictatorship!”

That slogan was also written on her shirt as “end the ECB d***-tatorship.”

She bears a strong resemblance to this FEMEN activist (some photos in that slideshow are NSFW).

Her name is Josephine Witt — the feminist protest group has already claimed responsibility according German tabloid BILD.

Frankfurt police have confirmed that the protester has been arrested but haven’t confirmed a name.

This is apparently the document she was throwing around, from Telegraph journalist Pete Spence:

Apparently these are the flyers the ECB protester (said to be Josephine Witt) was throwing pic.twitter.com/C1wdJ27OlP

— Peter Spence (@Pete_Spence) April 15, 2015

This story will be updated as we hear more.

