Here Is Every Pick From The First Round Of The NFL Draft

Andrew Luck, Colts

Surprising nobody, the Indianapolis Colts drafted Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck with the first pick of the NFL Draft.The Washington Redskins then drafted Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III from Baylor.

#1 QB Andrew Luck (Stanford), Indianapolis Colts

#2 QB Robert Griffin III (Baylor), Washington Redskins

#3 RB Trent Richardson (Alabama), Cleveland Browns

The Browns traded a first round pick (#4), a fourth round pick (#118), a fifth round pick (#139), and a seventh round pick (#211) for this pick

#4 T Matt Kalil (USC), Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings received this pick, along with a fourth round pick (#118), a fifth round pick (#139), and a seventh round pick (#211) for their first round pick (#3)

#5 WR Justin Blackmon (Oklahoma State), Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars gave the Bucs their first round pick (#7) and a fourth round pick (#101) for this pick

#6 CB Morris Claiborne (LSU), Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys traded their first round pick (#14) and second round pick (#45) for this pick

#7 S Mark Barron (Alabama), Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs received this pick, along with a fourth round pick (#101) for their first round pick (#5)

#8 QB Ryan Tannehill (Texas A&M), Miami Dolphins

#9 LB Luke Kuechly (Boston College), Carolina Panthers

#10 CB Stephon Gilmore (South Carolina), Buffalo Bills

#11 DT Dontari Poe (Memphis), Kansas City Chiefs

#12 DT Fletcher Cox (Miss. St.), Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles received this pick from the Seahawks for a first round pick (#15), a fourth round pick (#114), and a sixth round pick (#172)

#13 WR Michael Floyd (Notre Dame), Arizona Cardinals

#14 DT Michael Brockers (LSU), St. Louis Rams

The Rams received this pick, as well as a second round pick (#45) from the Cowboys for the sixth pick

#15 LB Bruce Irvin (West Virginia), Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks received this pick, as well as a fourth round pick (#114) and a sixth round pick (#172) from the Eagles for pick #12

#16 DE Quinton Coples (UNC), New York Jets

#17 CB Dre Kirkpatrick (Alabama), Cincinnati Bengals

#18 LB Melvin Ingram (S. Carolina), San Diego Chargers

#19 LB Shea McClellin (Boise St.), Chicago Bears

#20 WR Kendall Wright (Baylor), Tennessee Titans

#21 DE Chandler Jones (Syracuse), New England Patriots

The Patriots received this pick from the Bengals for New England's first round pick (#27) and third round pick (#93)

#22 QB Brandon Weeden (Oklahoma State), Cleveland Browns

#23 T Riley Reiff (Iowa), Lions

#24 G David DeCastro (Stanford), Pittsburgh Steelers

#25 LB Dont'a Hightower (Alabama), New England Patriots

The Patriots received this pick from the Broncos for New England's first round pick (#31) and fourth round pick (#126)

#26 DE Whitney Mercilus (Illinois), Houston Texans

#27 G Kevin Zeitler (Wisconsin), Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals received this pick from the Patriots, as well as a third round pick (#93) for Cincinnati's first round pick (#21)

#28 DE Nick Perry (USC), Green Bay Packers

#29 S Harrison Smith (Notre Dame), Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings received this pick from the Ravens for Minnesota's second round pick (#35) and fourth round pick (#98)

#30 WR AJ Jenkins (Illinois), San Francisco 49ers

#31 RB Doug Martin (Boise St.), Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers received this pick, as well as a fourth round pick (#126) from the Broncos for a second round pick (#36) and a fourth round pick (#101). The Broncos had received this pick from the Patriots, as well as a fourth round pick (#126) for Denver's first round pick (#25)

#32 RB David Wilson (Virginia Tech), New York Giants

