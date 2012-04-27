Here Is Every Pick From The First Round Of The NFL Draft

Photo: ESPN

Surprising nobody, the Indianapolis Colts drafted Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck with the first pick of the NFL Draft.The Washington Redskins then drafted Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III from Baylor.



Be sure to keep checking back. On the next few pages we will update this post to show each of the first round picks taken tonight in the first round of the NFL Draft.

