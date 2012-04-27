Here Is Every Pick From The First Round Of The NFL Draft

Photo: ESPN
Surprising nobody, the Indianapolis Colts drafted Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck with the first pick of the NFL Draft.The Washington Redskins then drafted Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III from Baylor.
The Browns traded a first round pick (#4), a fourth round pick (#118), a fifth round pick (#139), and a seventh round pick (#211) for this pick
The Vikings received this pick, along with a fourth round pick (#118), a fifth round pick (#139), and a seventh round pick (#211) for their first round pick (#3)
The Jaguars gave the Bucs their first round pick (#7) and a fourth round pick (#101) for this pick
The Cowboys traded their first round pick (#14) and second round pick (#45) for this pick
The Bucs received this pick, along with a fourth round pick (#101) for their first round pick (#5)
The Eagles received this pick from the Seahawks for a first round pick (#15), a fourth round pick (#114), and a sixth round pick (#172)
The Rams received this pick, as well as a second round pick (#45) from the Cowboys for the sixth pick
The Seahawks received this pick, as well as a fourth round pick (#114) and a sixth round pick (#172) from the Eagles for pick #12
The Patriots received this pick from the Bengals for New England's first round pick (#27) and third round pick (#93)
The Patriots received this pick from the Broncos for New England's first round pick (#31) and fourth round pick (#126)
The Bengals received this pick from the Patriots, as well as a third round pick (#93) for Cincinnati's first round pick (#21)
The Vikings received this pick from the Ravens for Minnesota's second round pick (#35) and fourth round pick (#98)
The Buccaneers received this pick, as well as a fourth round pick (#126) from the Broncos for a second round pick (#36) and a fourth round pick (#101). The Broncos had received this pick from the Patriots, as well as a fourth round pick (#126) for Denver's first round pick (#25)
