Jonathan Nolan Finally Explains Robin's Role In 'The Dark Knight Rises'

Calm down, Bat fans. Jonathan Nolan says Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s character is just John Blake.

It’s been one of the biggest unanswered questions from “The Dark Knight Rises” left open for interpretation. Who was Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Robin?



We finally have an answer.

IGN interviewed Nolan at New York Comic Con asking about the perplexing end to the Caped Crusader’s run in “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Though Nolan offered some vague thoughts on Alfred and Bruce Wayne’s final encounter in Florence, he was slightly more specific on the mention of Robin’s name at the end of the film.

“It’s a wink at the audience,” tells Nolan. “I think, what we endeavoured to do, was not the complete story of Batman, but our complete story of this character. … The wink towards Robin was an acknowledgment that he liked the character, and I liked the character. It’s a huge part of that universe for 70 years.”

There you have it. Nolan wasn’t suggesting that Joseph Gordon-Levitt was the Boy Wonder or Nightwing. His name was just “coincidentally” Robin as a nod to the famous character. He was no more than John Blake.

We’ll still believe he was the future Nightwing. After all, Gordon-Levitt did very well act as Batman’s Robin in the final film.

And, the actor himself has expressed some interest in a spinoff, too.

You can watch the short interview below:



