Who Was Marissa Mayer Wearing At Her Wedding?

Nicholas Carlson
marissa mayer good

Google icon Marissa Mayer married her longtime fiancé Zack Bogue over the weekend. Vogue has all the details, including what who the bride wore:

Mayer, who in her office life favours sheaths and cardigans from Oscar de la Renta and Carolina Herrera, wore for her wedding a dress by Naeem Khan with a bodice crocheted and embroidered in snowflake lace. Her veil was Herrera; her shoes a Mary Jane by Stuart Weitzman with a blue crystal design on the instep; and she carried a bouquet of holly berries. Khan also designed a floor-length bridal coat to match the wedding gown, a strapless crystalled gown for Bogue and Mayer’s Friday rehearsal ball, and an ivory going-away number based on a design in which Jackie Kennedy toured India.

Continue reading >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.