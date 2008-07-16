Who Wants To See Another "Batman" Movie? The Studios, Of Course

The Dark Knight premiered in New York last night, so now the conversation has inevitably turned to the sequel:



THR’s Risky Business Blog: Warners execs said they were trying to strike a balance between celebration and commemoration. “Obviously it’s a bittersweet night because everyone agrees Heath’s performance is stunning, and I’m truly sorry he’s not here to share it with us,” Warners topper Alan Horn told Risky Biz. “But I don’t necessarily want to weigh this down with that. Tonight is about Chris Nolan’s multiple-year vision and about Christian Bale, who did a fabulous job.”

You’re gonna do another movie right, Chris?

On that subject of that vision, it wouldn’t be right — and would be out of keeping with climactic scenes left more wide-open than a Pee Wee League receiver — if we didn’t address the question of whether we’d get more Nolan in the inevitable follow-up. Many directors of a franchise tend to stick around for the second instalment but not the third, and one insider speculated Nolan might want to return to an indie movie soon (he’s already on board to adapt a feature version of the 60’s British series “The Prisoner” for Universal).

Asked if he would do another Batman movie with Chris Nolan, producer/financier Thomas Tull of Legendary Pictures — who would be a lot more likely to do another Batman than an indie movie — told us at the party. “I just saw Chris and I told him ‘I’d do anything with you. I’d do a wedding video with you.'” In Imax, of course.

Well, of course, the Batman films are Legendary’s best-performing flicks, with the exception of 300. Hey, maybe Chris Nolan can help save Where The Wild Things Are (pushed back and now off Warner’s release schedule).

