Who Wants To Run Twitter's New York Office?

Photo: Elizabeth Weil

Twitter just posted an open job position for a product manager that will take over a large leadership role for its office in New York.From the description of the job, it sounds like this is a leading role for the New York office, which has since served as a satellite for its main office in San Francisco.



Here’s some of what you’d be expected to do:

Contribute to the company-wide strategic direction and translate that into concrete product objectives, particularly for search and content discovery

Lead the establishment of a product vision and build buy-in across the organisation

Drive the full product development cycle in collaboration with Design, Engineering and User Support teams

Coordinate and communicate activity between the teams in San Francisco and New York; requires extensive travel to San Francisco headquarters

Bring a detailed eye for user experience and design to ensure features drive high adoption and customer delight

The company has a small office in New York — nothing on the scale of Google or Facebook, for example — but this could be a signal that it’s looking to expand that office.

Companies like Twitter, Facebook and Google have opened offices in New York to attract talent that’s interested in living in the city.

