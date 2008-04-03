DoubleClick Layoffs Begin, Headhunters Rejoice (GOOG)

We’re still waiting to hear when Google (GOOG) axes some of its newly acquired DoubleClick employees, and how many it will axe. But we do know layoffs are coming.



The DoubleClick layoffs have begun, a tipster tells us, and will continue through tomorrow. Vanity Fair (?) says the entire finance department has been whacked.

UPDATE: The NYTimes is reporting 300 jobs are being cut from DoubleClick’s US operations, 25% of its 1,200 US workforce. DoubleClick has 1,500 employees worldwide.

Google (GOOG) says some will be dismissed immediately and others will be offered “transitional roles” until the integration is complete.

That sounds like what our tipsters have been telling us: that Google intended to fire some DoubleClickers and then offer some of them temporary contracts. One informant says the contracts are being offered for 3,6 or 12 months, with a completion bonus, primarily for directors and up: “People are pissed off in the office. They cut more than the fat.”

If the sound of working for an employer who’s just fired you doesn’t sound that good, or if you’ve been canned outright, we have a sliver of good news: People are already trying to hire you!

We’ve written about the coming cuts twice in the past week, and both times employers have stepped forward to say they’re happy to see DoubleClick resumes. (To recap, that’s Mike at CPX Interactive, and David S. Kidder at Clickable). But we know there are more out there.

So: Employers — want to reach out to the DoubleClick staff? Leave us a comment below, or send us a note at [email protected], and we’ll get your message out. And to disgruntled DoubleClickers — where are you planning on going when you leave? Where are your coworkers going, or where have they gone? You can use all of the options above to reach us, or try our anonymous tip box.

Update: Plenty more options for jobseekers in comments, as well as Lindsay Deak ([email protected]) at Brooklyn-based Wireless Generation:

Wireless Generation is a growing education technology company always on the lookout for talented sales people and brilliant tech people.We currently have several open positions and would love to hear from any displaced DoubleClickers. Wouldn’t it be nice to be a part of a company that is growing, that still has that start up feel (we are 8 years old) and that helps others? Yeah, we thought so too.

And Andra Davidson at ParentsClick Network:

ParentsClick Network Inc., which owns, develops and manages mum-centric sites like MothersClick.com, MomBlogNetwork and others (nationwide parenting network coming), is looking to hire a veteran digital ad sales director and experienced sales reps. The company will soon announce the close of institutional funding and strategic partnership. Inquiries to: [email protected]

